Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bruker by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

