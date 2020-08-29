Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT Raised to $62.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BF/B opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

