Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

QTS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

