Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

QTS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

