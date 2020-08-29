Brokerages Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENBL. R. F. Lafferty cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ENBL opened at $5.92 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.