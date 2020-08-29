Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.65. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 310,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

