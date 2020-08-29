British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

