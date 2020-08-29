Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 381.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 61.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $31.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

