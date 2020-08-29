Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

