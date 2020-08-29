BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

