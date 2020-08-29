BMO Capital Markets Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$82.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$72.00 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -130.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

