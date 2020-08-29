BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.35). 7,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.60.

Get BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.