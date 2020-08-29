BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,423.04 and approximately $5,049.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00137189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.01653278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00201411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00168760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

