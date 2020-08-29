Bitcoin Planet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00741054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.01645146 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.83 or 0.99293026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00149373 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

