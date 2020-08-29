Bionic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Bionic has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Bionic has a market capitalization of $24,605.71 and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00077903 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00287735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000347 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Bionic Token Profile

Bionic is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

