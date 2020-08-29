BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

