BidaskClub Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Strong-Buy”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $5.10 to $5.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of SPWR opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.79 and a beta of 2.28. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 378,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

