BidaskClub Upgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Buy

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LORL opened at $23.48 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

