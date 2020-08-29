BidaskClub Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Buy

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

