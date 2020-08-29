BidaskClub Lowers Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Sell

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLND. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,151,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $1,279,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talend by 99.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 317,195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

