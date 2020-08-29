BidaskClub Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Sell

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.18. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

