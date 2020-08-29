BidaskClub Lowers NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Hold

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.58 million, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.12. NetGear has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,518. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetGear by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NetGear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetGear by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetGear by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.