BidaskClub Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Strong Sell

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 39.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 495,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 387,362 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

