BidaskClub Downgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Hold

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

REAL opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $47,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,251.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $1,991,743.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares in the company, valued at $65,179,015.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,776. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

