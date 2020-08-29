BidaskClub Downgrades Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Buy

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $370.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

