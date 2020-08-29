BidaskClub Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Hold

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTES. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a one year low of $250.37 and a one year high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 38.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

