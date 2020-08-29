BidaskClub Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Strong Sell

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National General by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

