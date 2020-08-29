BidaskClub Downgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Hold

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

