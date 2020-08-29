BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Strong Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $63.96 on Friday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.