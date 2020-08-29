BidaskClub Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Buy

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

