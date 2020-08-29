BidaskClub Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Strong Sell

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,826,000 after purchasing an additional 124,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.