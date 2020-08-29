BidaskClub Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Strong Sell

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.