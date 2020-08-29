Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

