Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 65,000 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 14 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,190.42.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.