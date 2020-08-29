Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. AlphaValue downgraded Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
