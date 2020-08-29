Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. AlphaValue downgraded Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

Shares of Klepierre stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.