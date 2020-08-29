Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 5.6%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 32,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 380,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

In other Benton Resources news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$41,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,785.93.

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

