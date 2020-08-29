Benchmark Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $285.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $240.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of LAD opened at $247.57 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

