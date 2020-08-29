Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

