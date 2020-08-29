BBR Partners LLC Sells 7,285 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $402.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

