BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTDPY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

