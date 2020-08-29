Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $62.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

NYSE:B opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

