Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTDI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.80 ($46.82).

ETR:UTDI opened at €41.45 ($48.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.07 and its 200 day moving average is €33.74. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

