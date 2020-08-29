Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.
BNS opened at C$56.79 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.08.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.