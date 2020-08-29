Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at C$56.79 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.