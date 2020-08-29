Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,791 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AES were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AES by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

