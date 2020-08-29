Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Carter’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Carter’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

