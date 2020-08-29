Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,201,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

