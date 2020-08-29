Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.54.

Shares of BMO opened at C$82.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

