Bank of America Raises J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $124.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered J M Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.75.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

