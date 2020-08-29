Bank of America Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $358.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $324.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $366.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.86. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 678,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

