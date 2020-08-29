Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCSF. BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE BCSF opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

