AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s current price.

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA MED LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $544.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

